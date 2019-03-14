Man charged with sexually assaulting children in his in-home day care

EMBED <>More Videos

Former day car owner charged with child rape: as seen on Action News at 5 a.m., March 14, 2019

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A Delaware County man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting children who attended his in-home day care in Chester County.

James Anthony Battista has been charged with rape of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Battista ran Little Friends Day Care in Penn Township, Chester County, along with his wife.

EMBED More News Videos

Man charged with sexually assaulting children at his in-home day care: as seen on Action News at 4 a.m., March 14, 2019



The day care has since closed.

Last June, Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Barracks received a report that Battista had sexually assaulted a child who attended the day care on the 2700 block of Newark Road, when the child was 3-years-old.

During the course of the investigation, three other children were identified as victims. These children would have ranged in age from 3 to 7 years old at the time of the alleged assaults, which spanned from 2006-2009.

Pennsylvania State Police said they fear there are more victims that have yet to come forward.

After the daycare closed, Battista moved to Delaware County in 2010.

He was taken into custody Wednesday.

Battista was arraigned and remanded to Chester County Prison on $500,000 dollars straight bail pending his preliminary hearing scheduled for next week.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Tpr. Stefano Gallina at the Avondale Barracks at 610-268-2022.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniachild abuserapepennsylvania newsday caresex abuse against childrensex assaultus worldchild sex assault
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett expected to plead not guilty in court Thursday, sources say
Man found stabbed in Goose Island parking lot
Ravinia announces 2019 season schedule
Man fatally shot inside Washington Heights motel room
Pi or Pie Day: Which will you choose?
Chicago ranked number 3 city in world by Time Out
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
Show More
Judge won't let unvaccinated children back in school
California jury awards $29M in baby powder cancer case
Jason Van Dyke moved to prison in New York
Family of murdered girl, 3, speaks out against death penalty decision
Chicago AccuWeather: Wind advisory and isolated strong storms Thursday
More TOP STORIES News