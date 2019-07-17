Naperville man charged with damaging homes, cars of ex-girlfriend's family

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Naperville man was charged with vandalizing the homes and vehicles of his ex-girlfriend's relatives in the west suburbs, the Naperville Police Department said.

Colin Herbstritt, 22, is charged with five misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, police said.

Police said between May 22 and June 19 Herbstritt allegedly damaged vehicles and homes in Naperville and DuPage County owned by his ex-girlfriend's family.

Police said the damages were directed toward his ex-girlfriend, and not the families that live in the homes.

Herbstritt turned himself into police on July 13, police said. He has since been released on bond.
