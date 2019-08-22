Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach

UPDATE/ Despite the best efforts of Park District Lifeguards and CFD responding members, the adult victim from the 31 st beach rescue has passed away at Mercy Hospital. (Langford) — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 22, 2019

Rescue of person in water 3100 s on Lakefront. CPR in progress. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 22, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: The Chicago Police Department cautions residents when visiting the lakefront due to strong currents and elevated water levels. Today, a female victim was swept into the lake while standing on the breaking wall, and a male victim was pulled out unresponsive. pic.twitter.com/XeOHgo372J — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 22, 2019

Dangerous/life threatening swimming conditions will continue at #LakeMichigan beaches thru early Friday evening, with wave heights 3-6 feet. Conditions will improve for Saturday. If visiting a beach, stay out of the water!



More info: https://t.co/s526JZS0b4 #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/5zIOkmq4hh — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 22, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after being pulled out of Lake Michigan unresponsive near 31st Street Beach Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.The Chicago Fire Department announced in a tweet that the victim was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital, despite best efforts from lifeguards and first responders.The male victim was in his 30s, the department said.The department reported the rescue at 31st Street Beach at around 2 p.m. Thursday.Chicago police warned about Lake Michigan's strong currents and elevated water levels following the incident.A woman was also swept into the lake while standing on a breaking wall, police said.The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital in good condition, according to fire officials.The National Weather Service Chicago tweeted Thursday that dangerous and life-threatening swimming conditions will continue at Lake Michigan beaches through early Friday evening, with waves reaching up to 6 feet high.NWS Chicago recommended avoiding the water, if visiting a beach.