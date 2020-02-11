Man dies after Plainfield dog attack

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has died after a dog attack that injured three other people in southwest suburban Plainfield last Saturday, authorities said.

The attack occurred shortly after 9 p.m. in the 22900-block of Judith Drive. Officers arrived at a two-story home and discovered a pit bull acting in an aggressive manner.

Police were able to partially gain control the dog, which was immediately euthanized.

Four victims were located inside the home, including a 25-year-old man with severe injuries to his arms.

The man was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet and then transferred to Loyola Hospital in Maywood. He later died and has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Devin White.

Three other people, a 52-year-old woman, 25-year-old woman, and 19-year-old man, were also treated for injuries and released from the hospital, police said.

Police said their initial investigation shows the attack was unprovoked.

The Plainfield Police Department and Will County Animal Control are investigating.
