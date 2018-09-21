Man dies in custody of Lake County Jail

WAUKEGAN, Ill. --
A 32-year-old man died after being found unresponsive Thursday morning in a cell in the maximum security section of Lake County Jail.

Waukegan paramedics responded at 11:05 a.m. and attempted to revive Edward Robinson III, according to statements from the Lake County sheriff's and coroner's offices.

Robinson, a Waukegan resident, was taken to Vista East Hospital in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

An autopsy performed Tuesday indicated "no signs of trauma relating to his death," the coroner's office said. His cause of death has not yet been determined. Toxicology and other further testing were pending.

He had been in custody since July 17 on a felony burglary charge, the sheriff's office said. He was ruled unfit to stand trial last month and was held in a cell alone pending placement in a treatment program.

The sheriff's office said he had been placed in the maximum security section of the jail due to "disruptive behavior and threatening harm toward other inmates."

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force was investigating the death.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
