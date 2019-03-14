Man fatally shot inside Washington Heights motel room

EMBED <>More Videos

A man was shot and killed inside a motel room in the South Side Washington Heights neighborhood Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed inside a motel room in the South Side Washington Heights neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

A 38-year-old man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the chest at about 2:15 a.m. in the 10000-block of South Halsted Street, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide. No one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
chicagowashington heightschicago shootingchicago crime
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett to expected to plead not guilty in court Thursday, sources say
Man found stabbed in Goose Island parking lot
Ravinia announces 2019 season schedule
Jason Van Dyke moved to prison in New York
Family of murdered girl, 3, speaks out against death penalty decision
Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawn for $448M lottery jackpot
Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 presidential run
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Wind advisory and isolated strong storms Thursday
Funeral for McHenry Deputy Jacob Keltner attended by hundreds
Report: Pediatrician charges $2,800 to remove splinter
Amber Alert: Father of missing Milwaukee girl, 2, arrested but toddler still missing
Cook County officials warn residents to pay property tax or get auctioned in May
More TOP STORIES News