Man fatally shot inside Washington Heights motel room

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed inside a motel room in the South Side Washington Heights neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.A 38-year-old man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the chest at about 2:15 a.m. in the 10000-block of South Halsted Street, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.Area South detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide. No one is in custody.