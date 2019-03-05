Man found badly beaten on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found beaten and seriously injured on a CTA Red Line train Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The man was found on the Red Line train at around 1:40 a.m. He was carried out of the subway at State and Harrison streets and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CTA employee Fabian Curry noticed the severely beaten man and called police.

"His whole face was bloody, blood out of his mouth, out his nose, blood all on his shirt, blood all on his pants," Curry said. "It looked like he was in a serious, serious altercation, but we couldn't figure out how long he was on the train or did it happen on the property? All the passengers said he was already there."

No one is in custody. The CTA has many surveillance cameras, which could give detectives some leads.
