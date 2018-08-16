A death investigation is underway at the Palmer House in Chicago's Loop after a man was found dead in a locker room at the hotel.A 54-year-old man was found unresponsive at the hotel, which is located in the first block of East Monroe Street, around 1 a.m. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.The man was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 54-year-old David Perez of the 2700-block of West 39th Place.A source said Perez appears to have died of natural causes. He was a hotel employee.