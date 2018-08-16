Man found dead at Palmer House in Chicago's Loop

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating the death of a man in a hotel in the Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A death investigation is underway at the Palmer House in Chicago's Loop after a man was found dead in a locker room at the hotel.

A 54-year-old man was found unresponsive at the hotel, which is located in the first block of East Monroe Street, around 1 a.m. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 54-year-old David Perez of the 2700-block of West 39th Place.

A source said Perez appears to have died of natural causes. He was a hotel employee.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body founddeath investigationhotelChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Truck crashes into light pole, catches fire in Buffalo Grove
2 charged in string of Lincoln Park robberies
Man fatally shot in Waukegan
K2 mass overdose: Nearly 80 sickened at New Haven Green; man arrested
Van Dyke judge: Laquan McDonald's mother must testifyThursday
Colorado man confesses to killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Some oat cereals, granola test positive for weed killer ingredient
Show More
Mom, 4-year-old daughter missing from Lawndale
Rizzo leads Cubs past Brewers 8-4
AccuWeather: Cloudy with spotty storms Thursday
Charges announced in slaying of Northfield attorney
Hobart attorney fatally shot by ex-client weeks before retirement, police say
More News