Man found dead on Blue Line train at O'Hare airport

CHICAGO -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday on a CTA Blue Line train at O'Hare Airport.

A CTA attendant found the 30-year-old man slumped over on a seat about 11:20 p.m. in a train car at the O'Hare station, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.

There were no signs of trauma to his body, but the death remains under investigation by Area North detectives, police said.

