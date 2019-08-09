Man, 69, hit and killed by vehicle in Melrose Park

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in west suburban Melrose Park.

According to the Melrose Park Police Department, Michael Rishikovsky, 69, was hit by a vehicle in the 8300 block of West North Avenue.

It's unclear if the man was walking in traffic or attempting to cross West North Ave. Police said the incident was not a hit-and-run.

No further information on the driver or citations issued was available.

The Melrose Park Police Department is investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
melrose parkpedestrian killedman killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago immigrants warned of possible Pilsen ICE raids
Man with rifle, bulletproof vest arrested at Walmart store
Retired priest George Clements accused of sex abuse in 1970s
Police: Person of interest in stabbing of DePaul graduate to be extradicted
2 alarm fire in Chicago Lawn neighborhood
Police: Burglar steals ATM from West Town business
'Endangered' man, 55, missing from Downers Grove
Show More
Woman reportedly told police the meth found in her vagina was not hers
VIDEO: Drunk flight attendant fired
Boy charged with involuntary manslaughter after Aurora woman fatally shot
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Mother sues for excessive force after son, 12, shot during police raid
More TOP STORIES News