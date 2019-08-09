Man, 69, hit and killed by vehicle in Melrose Park

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in west suburban Melrose Park.
According to the Melrose Park Police Department, Michael Rishikovsky, 69, was hit by a vehicle in the 8300 block of West North Avenue.
It's unclear if the man was walking in traffic or attempting to cross West North Ave. Police said the incident was not a hit-and-run.
No further information on the driver or citations issued was available.
The Melrose Park Police Department is investigating.
