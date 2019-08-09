Man, 69, hit and killed by vehicle in Melrose Park

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in west suburban Melrose Park.According to the Melrose Park Police Department, Michael Rishikovsky, 69, was hit by a vehicle in the 8300 block of West North Avenue.It's unclear if the man was walking in traffic or attempting to cross West North Ave. Police said the incident was not a hit-and-run.No further information on the driver or citations issued was available.The Melrose Park Police Department is investigating.