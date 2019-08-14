Man hits woman with broom, attacks 2 others on Near North Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 39-year-old man struck a woman with a broom near Oak Street Beach on Chicago's Near North Side Wednesday afternoon, police said.The man then fled to the 400 block of N. Michigan Ave., where he attacked a man and another female.Police said the first attack occurred by 1000 N. Lake Shore Drive at around 2 p.m. The offender hit the woman with a broom under her arm, causing bruising and swelling to her body. The victim declined medical treatment, according to police.After fleeing to N. Michigan Ave., the offender struck a 55-year-old man in the head and face with his fist, police said. The offender also hit a 49-year-old woman in the head and shoulder.The 55-year-old man suffered head trauma and bruising, but he declined medical treatment. The female victim sustained head trauma and shoulder pain. She was transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.Police said the offender is in custody, and charges are pending.