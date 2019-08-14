Man hits woman with broom, attacks 2 others on Near North Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 39-year-old man struck a woman with a broom near Oak Street Beach on Chicago's Near North Side Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The man then fled to the 400 block of N. Michigan Ave., where he attacked a man and another female.

Police said the first attack occurred by 1000 N. Lake Shore Drive at around 2 p.m. The offender hit the woman with a broom under her arm, causing bruising and swelling to her body. The victim declined medical treatment, according to police.

After fleeing to N. Michigan Ave., the offender struck a 55-year-old man in the head and face with his fist, police said. The offender also hit a 49-year-old woman in the head and shoulder.

The 55-year-old man suffered head trauma and bruising, but he declined medical treatment. The female victim sustained head trauma and shoulder pain. She was transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

Police said the offender is in custody, and charges are pending.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
near north sideattackchicago violencelake shore drive
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI seeking person of interest in death of missing Gary woman found in Lansing forest preserve
3 injured in explosion at East Chicago, Ind. facility
Woman who says Epstein raped her files 1st lawsuit since his death
Lyft fined for not alerting Chicago about suspended driver
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Permit denied for California 'Straight Pride Parade'
1 killed, 3 injured in Park Manor fire
Show More
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
Statue of Liberty inscription is about Europeans, Trump official said
Last-minute IL getaway ideas before kids go back to school
Gay penguin couple adopts egg
Teen fatally shot, 5 teens charged after chase from Lake Co. to Chicago
More TOP STORIES News