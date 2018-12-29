Man in custody after police standoff in Gary

By
GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
A 25-year-old Gary man was taken into custody Saturday evening after an almost seven-hour standoff with police.

The Lake County Tactical Team arrived to the 3600 block of Alabama Street after a request to remove several firearms from the man who his family said was acting violently and may be a threat to himself and others.

The man's father told authorities that his son had fired shots inside the home and was in possession of numerous firearms, including an AK-47 rifle and a shotgun. The father said that the son had fatally shot the family dog within the last two days.

On Saturday, a family member told Lake County detectives that the man was "extremely paranoid" and made suicidal comments. Detectives spoke with 25-year-old man via telephone and tried to set up a meeting with them and mental health professionals. At one point, he broke off negotiations and fired several shots in the home and continued the standoff with police.

The man came out of the house on his own and surrendered, according to police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
standoffGaryIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 injured in River North fire
1 dead in I-80 crash in south suburbs
Hotel employees who asked black guest making phone call to leave fired
Bears bring Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long back from IR
Blackhawks fans flock to Winter Classic festival in Millennium Park
Alcohol likely involved in crash that sent car into Beach Park home
Man who attacked woman he met on Tinder dies after Massachusetts police use Taser
Chicago leaders concerned about minorities being under-counted in 2020 Census
Show More
2-year-old boy, whose mom was granted visa to US, dies
'Severely disoriented' woman, 84, crashes vehicle inside Brookfield Zoo
Sears chairman makes last-minute, $4.4B bid to save company
Durex recalls 'Real Feel' condoms over burst pressure concerns
More News