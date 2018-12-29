Man in custody after police standoff in Gary

A 25-year-old Gary man was taken into custody Saturday evening after an almost seven-hour standoff with police.The Lake County Tactical Team arrived to the 3600 block of Alabama Street after a request to remove several firearms from the man who his family said was acting violently and may be a threat to himself and others.The man's father told authorities that his son had fired shots inside the home and was in possession of numerous firearms, including an AK-47 rifle and a shotgun. The father said that the son had fatally shot the family dog within the last two days.On Saturday, a family member told Lake County detectives that the man was "extremely paranoid" and made suicidal comments. Detectives spoke with 25-year-old man via telephone and tried to set up a meeting with them and mental health professionals. At one point, he broke off negotiations and fired several shots in the home and continued the standoff with police.The man came out of the house on his own and surrendered, according to police.