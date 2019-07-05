Man injured by falling glass on Michigan Avenue

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was hospitalized after he was hit by glass that fell from a high rise in downtown Chicago Friday morning.

Police say workers had been replacing windows at a building when the glass fell in the 200-block of North Michigan Avenue.

A 41-year-old man who was walking along Michigan Avenue was left with a 1-inch gash on the front of his head, police said.

The victim is now in stable condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The scene was secured and no other injuries have been reported, police said.
