Man killed when New York City elevator suddenly drops, crushing him

NEW YORK -- A man died when an elevator suddenly dropped in a Manhattan building Thursday morning, crushing him.

Authorities say the victim was getting off in the lobby of the Third Avenue apartment building in Kips Bay just before 8:30 a.m. when the elevator malfunctioned.

He reportedly became trapped between the elevator car and a shaft wall and was crushed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was captured by the apartment building's surveillance system, which police are reviewing.
