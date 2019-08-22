NEW YORK -- A man died when an elevator suddenly dropped in a Manhattan building Thursday morning, crushing him.
Authorities say the victim was getting off in the lobby of the Third Avenue apartment building in Kips Bay just before 8:30 a.m. when the elevator malfunctioned.
He reportedly became trapped between the elevator car and a shaft wall and was crushed.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident was captured by the apartment building's surveillance system, which police are reviewing.
Man killed when New York City elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News