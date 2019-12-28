Man killed, woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McHenry County

A man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in McHenry County on Friday, according to the sheriff's office.The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said a Mitsubishi Galant crashed into a tree in unincorporated Woodstock Friday at around 1 p.m.The driver was identified at 45-year-old Shannon Velmont of Wonder Lake. Velmont was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital.The passenger, a 44-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.The sheriff's office said both the driver and the passenger were wearing seat belts and the airbags had deployed.Velmont was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving on a revoked driver's license, and for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.No other details are known at this time.