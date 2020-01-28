Man, 75, missing from Woodlawn nursing home located, police say

Samuel Jackson, 75, was last seen Jan. 8 at the Parkshore Estates, 6125 S. Kenwood Ave., according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

CHICAGO -- A 75-year-old man who was last seen more than two weeks ago at a nursing home in Woodlawn on the South Side has been located.

Samuel Jackson was last seen Jan. 8 at the Parkshore Estates, 6125 S. Kenwood Ave., according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Police cancelled the alert about 10 p.m. Monday, saying Jackson had been located.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowoodlawnmissing manmissing personchicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby, 1, shot in head in Uptown
Possible motive for Lisle cigar shop murder-suicide written on wall of shooter's home: police
Lynwood drivers say shorter yellow arrow with red light camera is a trap, but city disagrees
Walgreens employee stabbed by 2 trying to steal beer from Avondale store, police say
Kobe Bryant honored at United Center; helicopter in fatal crash previously owned by Illinois
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with isolated flurries Tuesday
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
Show More
Lakers game postponed after helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
LeBron James breaks silence, promises to carry on Kobe's legacy
Aurora man charged in murder-for-hire plot
Harvey police chief removed from office, mayor says no 'scandal'
Supreme Court allows enforcement of new green card rule
More TOP STORIES News