CHICAGO -- A 75-year-old man who was last seen more than two weeks ago at a nursing home in Woodlawn on the South Side has been located.
Samuel Jackson was last seen Jan. 8 at the Parkshore Estates, 6125 S. Kenwood Ave., according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.
Police cancelled the alert about 10 p.m. Monday, saying Jackson had been located.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Man, 75, missing from Woodlawn nursing home located, police say
