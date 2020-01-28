Man, 75, missing from Woodlawn nursing home located, police say

Samuel Jackson, 75, was last seen Jan. 8 at the Parkshore Estates, 6125 S. Kenwood Ave., according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

CHICAGO -- A 75-year-old man who was last seen more than two weeks ago at a nursing home in Woodlawn on the South Side has been located.

Samuel Jackson was last seen Jan. 8 at the Parkshore Estates, 6125 S. Kenwood Ave., according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Police cancelled the alert about 10 p.m. Monday, saying Jackson had been located.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
