Maxwell Little, also known on social media as Maxwell Omowale Justice, is recovering after being shot in the leg while campaigning for 15th Ward aldermanic candidate Joseph Williams on Sunday.Justice was going door to door to garner support for Williams when the shooting occurred at about 1:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Marshfield Avenue in the city's West Englewood neighborhood.Justice was on the sidewalk and streaming on Facebook Live when a man wearing a red mask shot him. The video shuts off just as he was shot in the leg.Williams, the candidate, was also going door to door with his children Sunday and witnessed the shooting."We did witness a man in a mask come out of the gangway and start shooting while everyone was outside," he said.Witnesses heard about five shots. The back window of a nearby vehicle was also shattered by the gunfire.Williams said he spoke with Justice, who has been released from the hospital."I am just praying for him and his family and I'm keeping them right here in the heart," he said.Williams said the shooting is the type of thing he is campaigning to stop."It should have never happened. He is an innocent bystander who is coming out to do something good," Williams said.Chantal Grant, a friend of Justice's, said she didn't believe the shooting was targeting Williams' campaign or Justice, specifically."Whoever did this was wrong and we have to get to the bottom of it and solve it and just not talk about it," she said.Ald. Ray Lopez (15th Ward) issued a statement in response to the shooting, calling it "unacceptable."No one was in custody Sunday night.