Man sentenced in 2014 East Side murder of retired police officer Elmer Brown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of three men charged in the murder of a retired Chicago police sergeant has been sentenced.
Jesse Kazmierski entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of murder with intent to kill in the death of 73-year-old Elmer Brown.
According to police, the intruders entered Brown's home at 115th Street and Avenue G through an unlocked door on March 10, 2014 in the city's East Side.
Brown was shot in the neck during the home invasion and later died.
Kazmierski was 18-years-old at the time. Jeremy Mendez, 16, and Nicholas Heisler, 20, were also arrested in connection to the case.
Kazmierski was sentenced to 33 years behind bars.
Brown was a 38-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department.
