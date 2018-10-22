Man shot during car theft in Heart of Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was shot while walking toward his car in the Heart of Chicago Monday morning, police said.

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was shot while walking toward his car in the Heart of Chicago Monday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. in the 1600-block of West Cullerton Street.

Police said the 29-year-old victim got out of his white sedan and left it running in the street. That's when police said a male suspect who was inside a black sedan got out of that car and into the victim's car.

When the victim returned to his vehicle, police said the offender shot at him and stole his car. The 29-year-old victim was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and is in critical condition.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago crimechicago shootingcar theftHeart of ChicagoChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man shot during car theft in Heart of Chicago
2 killed in head-on crash in unincorporated Homer Township
Couple fatally shot while inside parked car on West Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and mild Monday
Ice Castles coming to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
6 complete 30-hour coffin challenge at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee
Video shows officer punching 14-year-old girl during arrest
VIDEO: Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show
Show More
7 killed, 15 wounded in weekend Chicago shootings
Manhunt underway for teen accused of killing Atlanta-area police officer
Joliet police seek man in connection with woman missing for one week
How to get your house ready for winter
Search continues for missing pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles
More News