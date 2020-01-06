Man, 19, killed after shooting, crash in Aurora, police say

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A man died after being shot and crashing into a fence Sunday night near west suburban Aurora, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.

According to authorities, around 7:55 p.m. officers responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into a fence near Dearborn Avenue and Beckwith Street in unincorporated Aurora Township.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned the driver had been shot before the crash, the sheriff's office said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver was identified as a 19-year-old man, the sheriff's office said. No further identification was released.

A 20-year-old man was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and was transported to a local Aurora hospital with minor injuries from the crash, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said the motive behind the shooting is currently unknown and no one is in custody.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.
