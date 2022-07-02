chicago shooting

90-year-old man shot in Lawndale, detectives questioning person of interest, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 90-year-old man was critically hurt in a shooting on the city's West Side Saturday morning, the Chicago Police Department said.

The man was discovered in the Lawndale neighborhood's 1500 block of South Harding Avenue at about 10:00 a.m. with one gunshot wound to his abdomen, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO | Woman killed, gunman among 2 wounded in Chinatown shooting, Chicago police say

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Area Four Detectives are speaking to a person of interest, police said.

Authorities did not provide further information about the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolawndalechicago shootingchicago crimeelderlyshots firedgun violenceshootingchicago violenceman shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
13 shot, 2 killed in July 4 weekend violence across city, police say
Woman killed, gunman among 2 wounded in Chinatown shooting, CPD says
$2M bond for convicted felon charged with shooting CPD officer
4 hurt, 1 seriously, in West Garfield Park shooting
TOP STORIES
$2M bond for convicted felon charged with shooting CPD officer
Woman killed, gunman among 2 wounded in Chinatown shooting, CPD says
Bodies of 2 of 3 kids found in lake in likely triple homicide: police
4th of July fireworks displays across Chicago area | See full list
15-year-old boy struck, killed by Amtrak train in north suburb: ME
Couple gets $1.5K fine for parking in their driveway
Texas inmate asks to delay execution for kidney donation
Show More
Legendary Chicago hairstylist retires after more than 40 years
Ex-CPS principal admits defrauding district of thousands
Teen girl speaks out after surviving shark attack at Florida beach
ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2022: What to expect this year
Chicago Weather: Nice Saturday but cooler by the lake
More TOP STORIES News