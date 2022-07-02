90-year-old man shot in Lawndale, detectives questioning person of interest, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 90-year-old man was critically hurt in a shooting on the city's West Side Saturday morning, the Chicago Police Department said.The man was discovered in the Lawndale neighborhood's 1500 block of South Harding Avenue at about 10:00 a.m. with one gunshot wound to his abdomen, Chicago police said.He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.Area Four Detectives are speaking to a person of interest, police said.Authorities did not provide further information about the incident.