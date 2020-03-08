Man, 28, shot in head drives self to Stroger Hospital, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 28-year-old man who was shot in the head drove himself to the hospital Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

According to police, the man arrived at Stroger Hospital around midnight with a gunshot wound to the head.

He is in serious condition

Police said the man may have been driving near the 1600-block of W. Ogden Avenue when he was struck by gunfire.

The man has not been able to tell investigators exactly where the shooting happened, police said.

No further information has been released at this time.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear west sidechicago shootinggun violencechicago violenceman shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ill. is CPS employee: officials
Man killed at Airbnb in Barrington
Bernie Sanders rallies thousands of supporters in Chicago
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, warm Sunday
PM quarantines northern Italy to stop coronavirus spread
Northfield butcher shop carries on family legacy over 100 years later
U.S. Marine in Virginia tests positive for coronavirus, first in the state
Show More
Family honors man killed in Little Village
Girl regains vision after losing it from flu complications
Funeral held for longtime ABC7 reporter Bob Petty
2 charged in shooting of 7-year-old girl in Brighton Park: CPD
Trump's supporters hold rally in Homer Glen
More TOP STORIES News