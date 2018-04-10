Man shot on Facebook Live making 'remarkable' progress, family says

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of Devyn Holmes says doctors are keeping him sedated to allow his brain to heal after being shot in the head on Easter Sunday. (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
HOUSTON, Texas --
The man who was shot during a Facebook Live stream on Easter Sunday continues to make small improvements in the hospital, his family says.

The family of Devyn Holmes spoke to Eyewitness News through their attorney on Monday.

Shanna Hennigan issued this statement to ABC13:
Devyn is continuing to improve. Doctors ran further tests this morning and are awaiting the results. The family strongly believes that the prayers and support they have received from all over the nation and the world are fueling Devyn's remarkable recovery. The doctors have chosen to keep him sedated so that his brain can continue to heal. His mother has not left the hospital since he was admitted (except for her appearance in court last Tuesday). She vows to remain there as long as her son is there and go home only when he goes home.

RELATED: Facebook Live captures moment Houston man accidentally shot in head outside gas station
EMBED More News Videos

Devyn Holmes was left in critical condition after being shot accidentally by a woman playing with a gun outside a Houston gas station.



Hennigan also tells Eyewitness News that Holmes is now able to breathe on his own with some support from machines.

He remains in stable condition at Ben Taub Hospital, but his family continues to ask for prayers.

Holmes was shot in the head early Easter Sunday morning while sitting in a car at a gas station on Almeda and Southmore.

Police say he was with two other people, playing with two guns while broadcasting on Facebook Live. In the video, Cassandra Damper is seen holding a gun and pointing it at the camera.

Victim's mother thinks Facebook Live shooting was intentional
EMBED More News Videos

Sheree Holmes said the woman accused of accidentally shooting her son is getting off too easy.



Seconds later, she is seen pointing the gun at Holmes' head, then pulling the trigger.

Damper is charged with aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence.

She remains free on bond.

Facebook Live shooter in court Thursday for new charge
EMBED More News Videos

The woman accused of shooting a man in the head on Facebook Live will be back in court Thursday morning.

Off-duty firefighter helped save man's life in Facebook Live shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Firefighter speaks out after saving man shot during Facebook Live video

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingman shotfacebook liveu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News