Ford City Mall shooting: Man seriously injured after being shot at work, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was seriously injured in a shooting while working inside the Ford City Mall Friday afternoon, police say.

Chicago police say a man came into the Foot Locker store and began harassing a 22-year-old male employee. He then pulled out a handgun and shot the victim several times.

Police said the worker was shot twice in each arm and twice in the lower back. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, then transferred to Mt. Sinai Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said the suspect fled on foot. No one is in custody.

Ford City Mall is located on Chicago's Southwest Side in the West Lawn neighborhood at 76th Street and Cicero Avenue.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Police were seen investigating the shooting scene inside a Foot Locker store at the Ford City Mall.

Evelyn Holmes

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest lawnchicago shootingchicago crimechicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
Frankfort restaurant owner filmed up skirts of over 500 young employees: attorneys
Bridgeport fire leaves 7 CFD firefighters hurt
Bucktown restaurant offers unique Mexican food
House Democrats unveil full $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
IL reports 2,219 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths
Ted Cruz calls trip to Cancun a 'mistake' in one-on-one interview
Show More
It's final: Harry and Meghan won't return as working royals
Chicago COVID vaccines going to more residents of color: Lightfoot
PUA overpayments may be forgiven, IDES to issue waivers
Englewood man rescues girl wandering frigid streets alone
FL official created 'VIP' COVID vaccine list, including herself
More TOP STORIES News