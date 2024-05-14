Dolton board members name trustee mayor pro tem, say Tiffany Henyard is ignoring village business

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard is widely expected to veto the action taken at Monday's village board meeting, as she has done previously.

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard is widely expected to veto the action taken at Monday's village board meeting, as she has done previously.

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard is widely expected to veto the action taken at Monday's village board meeting, as she has done previously.

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard is widely expected to veto the action taken at Monday's village board meeting, as she has done previously.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- There was more confusion and administrative chaos on Monday night in Dolton, where federal investigators are digging into village finances.

The feud between village trustees and embattled Mayor Tiffany Henyard widened on Monday evening.

Henyard was not present at the special village board meeting.

In her absence, a majority of Dolton's trustees named Jason House the mayor pro tem, so he can do things like sign contracts and pay bills.

SEE ALSO | Former Dolton employee speaks about sexual assault she says she endured from Trustee Andrew Holmes

They say Henyard has continued to ignore important village business, and taking this action was necessary to make sure Dolton still functions and residents can receive services.

Henyard is widely expected to veto the action taken at Monday's meeting, as she has done previously.

ABC7 reached out to Henyard for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

READ MORE | New federal subpoena targeting Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's spending