Man stabbed after altercation in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 24-year-old man was stabbed after he got into an argument with three other men in the Loop Thursday night, Chicago police said.The man was in the first block of South Wabash Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. when he got into the altercation with three men on the sidewalk, police said.During the altercation, police said the man was stabbed in the left leg. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.