Man stabbed with scissors on Red Line train at Cermak-Chinatown days after fatal stabbing

CHICAGO -- A man was stabbed on a Red Line train during the morning rush Wednesday at the Cermak-Chinatown station, days after another man was fatally stabbed there.The 28-year-old was on a train about 8:30 a.m. when a man approached and yelled that he knew him, Chicago police said. The man took out a pair of scissors and stabbed the 28-year-old in the arm.The 28-year-old was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment, police said. His condition had stabilized. The man told investigators he did not know the man who stabbed him.Michael Williams, the 60-year-old alleged stabber, was arrested and charged with a felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct, police said.Northbound trains were halted for about 20 minutes, the Chicago Transit Authority said.In a separate stabbing, 54-year-old Troy Johnson was killed July 13 as he tried to stop someone from attacking another passenger, according to Cook County prosecutors.Tony Polk allegedly struggled with a woman for her knife, cutting her in the process, and then held a man at knifepoint, prosecutors said. Johnson jumped up to help the man, and was stabbed in the chest as he tumbled with Polk onto an L platform at the Cermak-Chinatown station. Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene.Polk was ordered held without bail Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder.