Man struck by vehicle backing out of parking lot in Lincoln Square

CHICAGO -- A man was critically injured Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle that then crashed into a building in Lincoln Square on the North Side.About 2:35 p.m., an 89-year-old woman was backing out of the parking lot of a commercial business in the 4800 block of North Lincoln Avenue when she struck a man and then hit an unoccupied building, Chicago police said.The 28-year-old was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.The woman refused medical attention, police said. No citations were issued.