Waukegan man tased, arrested after Beach Park standoff

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- A Waukegan man was tased and arrested Saturday after a two-hour standoff with police at a north suburban Beach Park home.Lake County sheriff's deputies were first called to the home in the 12400 block of Victoria Lane about 7:20 a.m. for reports of a domestic dispute, the Lake County sheriff's office said. When they arrived, they learned that one of the people involved, 45-year-old Brian Harper, was wanted for driving on a revoked driver's license and failure to appear on aggravated fleeing and eluding charges.Harper barricaded himself inside the home as officers approached, though the female who made the initial 911 call was able to get out, the sheriff's office said. Harper then allegedly began taunting officers, telling them they would have to kick the door down and come get him.About two hours into the standoff, Harper agreed to surrender and briefly opened a garage service door before slamming it shut again as officers approached, the sheriff's office said. At that point, officers breached the door and tased Harper after he allegedly resisted arrest.Harper was taken into custody and charged with criminal damage to property and resisting a peace officer, the sheriff's office said.He is being held on $150,000 bail.