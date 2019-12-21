Suspected robbers throw man into display case at Loop men's clothing store, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is recovering after being thrown into a display case when he tried to confront four robbers in a designer men's clothing store Friday afternoon in Chicago's Loop, police said.Scott Shapiro suffered a broken finger and numerous lacerations as a result of the violent robbery."As I was holding onto one of the assailants, we fell backwards into one of the display cases," Shapiro said.Shapiro works at Syd Jerome, a high-end men's clothing store located near the intersection of Clark and Madison streets. Chicago police said at about 2:15 p.m. four young men entered the story and grabbed expensive merchandise. As the robbers attempted to leave, a witness confronted them."Patrons helped," Shapiro said. "They jumped in. One of the customers tackled one of the guys. I was holding onto one of them by the revolving door."Shapiro said the thieves managed to get away, dropping some of the merchandise but leaving with plenty more. The four drove west in a red vehicle, according to police.The heist comes as downtown retailers raise concerns about similar brazen thefts, some saying thieves are emboldened by changes made by Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, who raised the felony threshold for theft from $300 to $1,000.Foxx said the change has allowed her office to focus more resources on gun crimes.Shapiro said he'd like to see more cops on foot, especially during the holidays."As a merchant, we shouldn't have to deal with these problems, but it's become more pervasive over the years," Shapiro said.Shapiro said he's frustrated. This is the third time in recent months thieves have attempted or succeeded in this type of theft at his store.