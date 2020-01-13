Suspect wanted for allegedly raping 13-year-old girl in Chester County, Pennsylvania

LONDON GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Erick Becerril-Perez, allegedly raped the girl inside her residence on December 28, 2019. Police also say the suspect inappropriately touched the 13-year-old girl multiple times during a span of two years.

The December assault was reported to police on January 7, 2020.

Becerril-Perez remains wanted at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police at 610-268-2022.
