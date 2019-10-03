Man who shot stepdaughter outside Elmhurst Hospital before fatally shooting self ID'd: Officials

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities have released the identity of a man who police said shot and critically wounded his stepdaughter before fatally shooting himself in the parking lot of Elmhurst Hospital Wednesday.Hospital officials said the stepfather and his stepdaughter were involved in a domestic altercation outside of the emergency room at about 7 p.m.The 73-year-old stepfather shot his 44-year-old stepdaughter in the face in the parking lot, a hospital spokesperson said. He then fatally shot himself inside of his car.Thursday morning, police identified the stepfather as Robert Shek of Elmhurst.The stepdaughter ran back into the emergency room was eventually transported to Loyola Hospital, where she is being treated. Elmhurst Hospital was placed on lockdown at 7:12 p.m. as a precaution due to the shooting and returned to normal operations at 7:25 p.m.Police said they were called to the hospital for a report of a man with a gun after the woman ran back into the emergency room following the shooting. They said they found the man in his car with a gunshot wound. He was taken back into the hospital where he was pronounced dead.The shooting remains under investigation.