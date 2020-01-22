Man attacks San Diego news crews questioning him over allegations he committed sex acts in public

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- A business owner attacked San Diego news crews after they turned up to question him over allegations that he committed sex acts in public.

Police were already investigating the man for assault and a lewd act over the weekend, but the situation rapidly escalated when reporters tried talking to him.

Video shows the man wildly punching, kicking and grabbing the news crews.

The man is now also facing battery charges and the threat of lawsuits from the crews he attacked.
