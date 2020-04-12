Hobbies & Interests

Milwaukee healthcare worker creates route to run first marathon after event cancelled due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- A Milwaukee area healthcare worker didn't let the cancellation of her first full marathon stop her from running her own course.

Erica Carpenter had been training for months when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, derailing her plans.

Still determined to achieve her goal, she made herself a route and completed it Saturday.

People who heard about her story held up signs supporting Carpenter along the way and at the finish line.
