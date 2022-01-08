Chicago anti-abortion rally expected to clash with pro-choice demonstrators in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A major anti-abortion march has been scheduled for Saturday in Chicago's Loop.The "March For Life Chicago" said it will advocate for the lives of the unborn and mothers in the Midwest. Cardinal Blase Cupich is among the group of speakers at the 1:00 p.m. march and rally.There are also separate events all day at the Hilton Chicago with more than 40 anti-abortion organizations in attendance.A counter-protest by a pro-abortion rights group is also planning to let their voices be heard. The "Counter March for Lies" will set up directly across from Federal Plaza at noon.A number of pro-abortion rights groups are expected to attend the counter-protest.