Downtown restaurant Kindling transforms into ultimate Pop-A-Shot tournament for March Madness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kindling at Chicago's Willis Tower is transforming their second-floor bar space into the ultimate Pop-A-Shot tournament for all sports lovers to come watch the game, eat and drink, and embrace their competitive spirit. The Pop-A-Shots will be available to play from March 19 through April 8, with tournament competitions during the Final Four weekend.

Adding to the madness, Chef Jonathon Sawyer is launching a number of game day specials this March, such as a $5 George Motz Style "Perfect SmashBurger", $1 raw oysters, $2 wood-fired HillBilly oysters, $10 BBQ chicken and cheddar flatbread, $5 crispy brussels sprouts with a ginger ponzu glaze and $12 Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders.

To pair perfectly with these bites and shareables, Kindling will also be partnering with Moor's Brewing, featuring specialty beer pours, swag giveaways during the pop-a-shot tournaments and more.