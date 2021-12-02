Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman expected to be named head football coach: reports

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Marcus Freeman is expected to be named the next head football coach of Notre Dame, according to multiple reports.Freeman, the current defensive coordinator, would replace Brian Kelly, whoKelly has since said the LSU job was "too good to pass up" after agreeing to a multi-year contract worth nearly $100 million.Notre Dame's football team remains in the hunt for a spot in the college football playoffs with a record of 11-1 on the season.Notre Dame is also expected to retain offense coordinate Tommy Reese. Reese grew up in Lake Bluff, Illinois and played at Lake Forest High School.