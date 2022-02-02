Mariano's kicks off Black History Month with program featuring local artisans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mariano's is kicking off Black History Month and celebrating with local partners through a unique program that gives local artisans a chance to pitch their products to the team
Through their "What's Next Mariano's" program, they are providing a platform for new and established local chefs, sommeliers, winemakers and other culinary artists to connect with food lovers.
In honor of Black History Month, they are hosting a series of "Meet the Pitmaster" in partnership with Old Arthur's BBQ Sauce, where guests can experience events and demos.
Old Arthur's is said to be a beloved line of barbecue sauces and rubs that traces back to his great-great-grandfather, who was born into slavery just outside of Kansas City, Missouri. Old Arthur's says thier recipes for their products were first formulated over 160 years ago by Eudell's great-great-grandfather Arthur Watts, who is said to be one of America's original pitmasters, according to the company.
For more information or to buy tickets to the upcoming Old Arthur's event at Mariano's, visit the event website.
There will also be a gumbo-making class with Chef Jupiter to kick off Mardi Gras To learn more or register for the gumbo class, visit the event website.
For more about the What's Next Mariano's program, watch the video above.
