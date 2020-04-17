Off-duty firefighter killed in Fox Lake accident at Ben Watts Marina

FOX LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- An off-duty firefighter from the far northwest suburbs died in a tragic marina accident in Fox Lake Thursday.Police said 46-year-old Mark Amore was operating a small front-loader at the Ben Watts Marina when he went over a seawall. It's not clear how long he was under water.Amore was a firefighter-paramedic with the Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District.Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Protection District Chief Tom Krueger said in a statement, "We are devastated and heart broken on the loss of our Brother Firefighter Mark Amore who died in non-duty related accident. We are preparing to give him the honor that he deserves and support his family during this tragic time."