CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Market Days festival kicks off in the North Halsted neighborhood Friday as Chicago health officials keep a close eye on summer events COVID cases on the rise.
It's estimated 100,000 people will attend the weekend festival which features live music, more than 250 vendors and plenty of food and drink.
This comes only a week after Lollapalooza, which sparked concerns of the event becoming a "super spreader."
Like at Lolla, COVID safety protocols will be in place at Market Days.
According to the North Halsted website, everyone who attends should be vaccinated or wear a mask.
There's a free COVID rapid testing tent at the Belmont Avenue and Addison Street entry gates and also a vaccination center at Halsted Street Aldine Avenue.
Some businesses along Halsted are requiring proof of vaccination for entry, including the restaurant DS Tequila and bars like Sidetrack and Hydrate.
"I consider being in the room one of the safest places you can be because everyone here has been vaccinated," said Hyrdate owner Mark Liberson. "You have to have proof of vaccination and an ID that matches."
Meanwhile, two counties in the Chicago area, Grundy and Will counties, have now reached the CDC's highest level of COVID transmission.
"I think what I'm seeing is people who are sicker and also I'm seeing a lot younger patients, where we're seeing patients in their 20s and 30s who come in and who have the body aches and the cough and the fever and just don't feel good at all," said Dr. Michael Kryza of Morris Hospital.
Market Days kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through Sunday night.
Market Days festival kicks off Friday in Northalsted neighborhood
TOP STORIES
Show More