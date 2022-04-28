8-year-old boy hospitalized after shot in Markham, police asking public's for help

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- An 8-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot early Tuesday morning in south suburban Markham.Police responded to the 16000 block of Ashland Avenue around 3 a.m. after receiving a call about a boy shot, according to village officials.He was shot in the abdomen and taken to Christ Hospital and later transferred to U of C Comer Children's Hospital, where he has been stabilized, officials said.No one is in custody and officials said it does not appear to be an accidental shooting.Police are looking for anyone that saw or hear anything. Police are also canvassing the neighborhood for any surveillance video.