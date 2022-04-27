Marmion Academy monk accused of sexually abusing student

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A monk who teaches at Marmion Academy has been charged after prosecutors said he had sexual contact with a student.Aurora police received a report in September 2021 from a former student at Marmion Academy who said he had sexual contact with monk.The former student said the sexual contact with the monk, identified by police as Joseph J. Charron, also known as Brother Andre, continued after graduation.Marmion Academy placed Charron on administrative leave and was barred from the school campus and other ministerial functions upon being notified of the allegations. Marmion Abbey and Marmion Academy are cooperating with the police investigation.On Wednesday, police announced Charron has been charged with three charges of criminal sexual force, three charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse (sexual conduct by a person in position of authority of a victim under 18) and two charges of criminal sexual abuse (non-consensual sexual conduct).Marmion Abbey is conducting its own internal investigation.Charron surrendered to authorities without incident Wednesday.