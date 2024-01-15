Rainbow Push scholarship breakfast to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.

  • Full Story

Jessica D'Onofrio Image
By Jessica D'Onofrio
Monday, January 15, 2024 11:17AM
Chicago area Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations include Rainbow Push's scholarship breakfast.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several celebrations across the Chicago area will commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

One of those is an annual breakfast hosted by the Rainbow Push Coalition.

The 34th annual Martin Luther King Scholarship Breakfast with Push For Excellence will take place this morning at the Apostolic Church of God in Chicago.

The Push Excel King Scholarship Breakfast event raises money for college scholarships. It also recognizes honorees for leadership and activism.

Push Excel was founded in part by Reverend Jesse Jackson and supported by the Rainbow Push Coalition.

The breakfast will bring together many local leaders, community members and businesses throughout the area.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to be there to deliver some remarks.

The event will lead to an awards program.

One of those being honored is former Bulls player Joakim Noah.

Monday is the birth date of civil right's leader Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., which is a national holiday.

The breakfast gets underway at 8 a.m. and lasts until 11 a.m.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
