Marvel creates exclusive Avengers comic as vaccine incentive for teens

By Crystal Cranmore
NEW YORK -- Children 12 and older in New York City can now receive a limited edition issue of the Avengers comic book series from Marvel Comics in return for getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

The exclusive issue was developed in collaboration with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and SOMOS Community Care as part of a new campaign pushing to get kids in the city vaccinated as they head back to school.

"We thought in this moment when the forces of good needed to come together to battle the forces of evil, in this case a deadly virus, that we would pick up the phone, call Marvel and call into action the Avengers," Henry Munoz said.

Munoz is the founder of SOMOS, a network of minority physicians hoping to turn the tide on vaccination disparities in communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

Of white New York City residents, 47% are fully vaccinated, while just 34% of Black residents are.

"We need to take the science not the science fiction and put it to work for people. I would say to parents in the same way you'd vaccinate your kids against measles, you need to vaccinate your kids against COVID," Munoz said.

The comic is available for children who go to one of the three vaccination sites operated by SOMOS, including a new pop-up site in Times Square as well as at 368 East 149th Street in the Bronx and Maria Hernandez Park in Brooklyn.
