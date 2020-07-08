u.s. & world

Mary Kay Letourneau, convicted of raping former underage student she later married, dies

SEATTLE, Washington -- Mary Kay Letourneau, who made national headlines in 1997 when she became pregnant with the child of her then-13-year-old student, Vili Fualaau, has died of cancer, according to reports.

Her long-time friend and attorney, Anne Bremner, issued the following statement.

"Mary was one of a kind. She was a good friend to me for twenty years and was a client. She raised a beautiful and successful family and overcame great odds. She was fun, she was funny, she was brilliant, she was real. We will all miss her terribly. My heart goes out to all of her children and her family."

PHOTOS: Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau through the years


After the couple's affair was made public, Mary, a former teacher in Seattle, went to prison for nearly eight years and gave birth to two of Vili's daughters, one of which was born behind bars. Vili was just 15 years old when their second child was born.

The couple married in 2005, just 10 months after Mary was released from prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywashingtonteachernationalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Kanye West's Yeezy? Girl Scouts? Hedge funds? All got PPP loans
Brazil's president tests positive for COVID-19
Was a COVID-19 tracking app secretly added to your phone?
Officials investigate report of assault on Black man in Indiana
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
South Side couple say fireworks caused fire that destroyed their home
Girl, 10, shot in both legs in Calumet Township: police
Police officer saves life by donating his stem cells
Tech CEO's racist rant at Carmel Valley restaurant caught on camera
Chicago Dogs holds first home game at Impact Field amid reopening
Jesse White responds to social media post referencing 'lynching'
Joliet police sgt. who leaked video of death in custody placed on desk duty
Show More
CPD sergeant's son among victims of July 4th weekend violence
Man arrested following police chase
Man's wheelchair likely stolen, misses dialysis
Chicago opens splash pads as temperatures soar, beaches still closed
EPA approves first 2 surface disinfectants tested to kill coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News