WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
good samaritan

Video shows man darting through highway traffic to help driver having medical emergency

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, February 3, 2023 3:24AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

ANDOVER, Mass. (WLS) -- A man was captured on video darting through moving traffic on a Massachusetts highway to try to help another driver.

Footage recorded by Jose Ismael Paulino shows a blue car driving along a median and a man getting out of his car and running across I-93 in Andover, Mass., to try and stop the car.

Police said a woman suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel and her car kept moving.

The car eventually stopped after hitting a divider. The woman did not survive.

The man did not suffer any injuries.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW