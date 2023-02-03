Video shows man darting through highway traffic to help driver having medical emergency

ANDOVER, Mass. (WLS) -- A man was captured on video darting through moving traffic on a Massachusetts highway to try to help another driver.

Footage recorded by Jose Ismael Paulino shows a blue car driving along a median and a man getting out of his car and running across I-93 in Andover, Mass., to try and stop the car.

Police said a woman suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel and her car kept moving.

The car eventually stopped after hitting a divider. The woman did not survive.

The man did not suffer any injuries.