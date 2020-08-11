Massive fire sends plume of smoke up in Franklin Park Monday afternoon

The fire began shortly after 4 p.m. at 925 Belmont Ave., according to the Franklin Park Fire Department Chief William Brehm.
The fire took place in the rear of the large industrial building where the tenant make Styrofoam, Brehm said.
"Big stacks of Styrofoam made the big clouds of smoke. Fire had it under control within an hour, but then the storm came in and the wind kept blowing it back and forth," Brehm said.
Massive fire in #franklinpark @WGNNews @wlsam890 @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/TQT5GE5PAv— rumster (@rumster) August 10, 2020
There was one minor injury, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
RELATED: Severe storms bring high winds, storm damage throughout Chicago area