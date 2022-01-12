housing

More than 80 people to be kicked out of Matteson motel with no alternate housing

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- More than 80 people living in a south suburban motel have to be out by 5 p.m. Wednesday, with nowhere to go.

The Matteson fire chief said there are safety violations at the Travel Lodge involving the sprinkler and fire alarm systems. He said the audible and visual alarms on the second and third floor are not working.


"Basically, what that's going to do is that if there was a fire, nobody on the second or third floor would be notified of the emergency," said Chief Michael Bacon.

The motel's manager said the people affected are part of a rental assistance program the hotel is doing. She said the families either do not have a place to live, are living in their cars or their home is uninhabitable.


"They ambushed these people here at this hotel, trying to put them out. They got families. It is so sad, and where are they going to go?" said manager Latrisha Washington.

Washington said because of the pandemic, workers haven't been able to come and do the needed work.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmattesonhotelhousingcoronavirus illinoisevictioncovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSING
New law allows homeowners to remove racist language from home deeds
BGA releases findings in Cabrini-Green redevelopment investigation
City's COVID-19 rental assistance program portal closing Saturday
Fired Better.com employees describe Zoom call, company culture
TOP STORIES
Autopsy reveals Damari Perry's cause of death
5 reasons you should not deliberately catch Omicron
Mayor Lightfoot tests positive for COVID
How does COVID go from a pandemic to an endemic?
Family pleads for US to help find 2 missing after Panama plane crash
Suspect arrested in Young Dolph's death; 2nd man charged
Man carjacked good Samaritan trying to help in NW Ind. crash: police
Show More
Chicago organizations push for federal voting rights legislation
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, windy
Chicago may have hit omicron peak, but too soon to tell, Arwady says
Mom charged with son's death had lost custody of her children in 2014
IDOC halts county transfers after COVID-19 outbreaks
More TOP STORIES News