More than 80 people to be kicked out of Matteson motel with no alternate housing

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- More than 80 people living in a south suburban motel have to be out by 5 p.m. Wednesday, with nowhere to go.The Matteson fire chief said there are safety violations at the Travel Lodge involving the sprinkler and fire alarm systems. He said the audible and visual alarms on the second and third floor are not working."Basically, what that's going to do is that if there was a fire, nobody on the second or third floor would be notified of the emergency," said Chief Michael Bacon.The motel's manager said the people affected are part of a rental assistance program the hotel is doing. She said the families either do not have a place to live, are living in their cars or their home is uninhabitable."They ambushed these people here at this hotel, trying to put them out. They got families. It is so sad, and where are they going to go?" said manager Latrisha Washington.Washington said because of the pandemic, workers haven't been able to come and do the needed work.