Matthew Perry remembered: Hollywood community pays tribute to late 'Friends' star

The Hollywood community is mourning Matthew Perry, who died Saturday at 54.

Co-stars, admirers, colleagues and friends began sharing their tributes on social media shortly after the news of Perry's death broke.

Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind his decade-long television comedy "Friends," shared a statement.

"We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family," the company's statement read. "The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mom on "Friends," wrote on X, "I'm heartbroken about the untimely death of my "son", Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I'm sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew."

Selma Blair wrote on Instagram, "My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I'm broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a statement on X that read, "Matthew Perry's passing is shocking and saddening. I'll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved - and you will be missed."

Matthew Perry: A look back at his life and career

The Ottawa Senators hockey account paid tribute to Perry in a post that read, "Saddened to learn about the passing of Matthew Perry, one of Ottawa's proudest sons and biggest hockey fan."

Paget Brewster, who played Kathy on season 4 of "Friends" wrote on X, "I'm so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won't rest in peace though.. He's already too busy making everyone laugh up there."

Actor Brad Garrett posted on Instagram, writing, "Such a talent. Such a warrior. Sending love and comfort to his family and friends."

"We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans," read a post on the "Friends" Instagram account page.

Mira Sorvino posted on X: "Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!! "

RELATED: Matthew Perry details battle with addiction, fame, and life today in Diane Sawyer interview

Actress Meredith Salenger, who starred with Perry and River Phoenix in "A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon," wrote on X, "Oh no no no no no! Matty! Oh man. My heart breaks. Matty... Matthew and I have known each other since were were 16 years old. Oh man. No words. Rest in peace sweet @MatthewPerry. "

Rosie O'Donnell posted an image of Perry's book on Instagram and wrote, "too hard #RIPmatty."

Josh Charles, alum of "The Good Wife," a show Perry had a stint on, wrote "Awful news. RIP brother," on X.

Rumer Willis recalled the time she spent around Perry when her dad, Bruce Willis, and the "Friends" star filmed movies together.

"I'm so sad to hear about Matthew Perry passing," she wrote in an Instagram story post. "When I was a kid and I was on Set while he and my dad were doing the whole nine and whole 10 yards he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sister and me and I think his physical Comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much, I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy I hope he can rest peacefully."

Nancy Sinatra wrote on X, "Happy trails to you, Matt. Thanks for being you. Wishing you a peaceful journey home through the stars. If you loved Matthew Perry as I did read his book. You will learn a lot about him."

"Star Trek's" George Takei wrote on X, "What a tragic piece of news to read. My heart goes out to his loved ones and long time cast mates."

In an Instagram story, Olivia Munn wrote, "He struggled so much with addiction and was brave enough to be open and honest about it. I'm so sorry to his family and friends who are getting this news today. Nothing short of heartbreaking. Rest in love, Matthew Perry."

Nazanin Boniadi wrote on X, "He left us far too soon. Only 54. Matthew Perry was kind, genuine and hard working. He seemed so grateful to be alive and at work after overcoming so many personal battles. I had the good fortune of working with him on the TV series 'Go On' a decade ago. My deepest condolences to his family, loved ones and countless fans. Rest in peace, Matthew."

"We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry. He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations," read a post on X from NBC Entertainment.